Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOKCF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.