Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

