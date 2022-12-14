Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.99

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

