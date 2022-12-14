Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 39,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,808. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

