Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Tokio Marine Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 39,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,808. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
