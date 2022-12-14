Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.17

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 38829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $533.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $396,225 in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 61.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

