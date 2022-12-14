Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,836,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,024.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
TCYMF remained flat at $1.74 on Wednesday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.