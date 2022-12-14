Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,836,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,024.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

TCYMF remained flat at $1.74 on Wednesday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.