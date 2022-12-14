TimeScale Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

