TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $148,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

