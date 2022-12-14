TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 463 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TD opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

