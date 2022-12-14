TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $111.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $280.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

