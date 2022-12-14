Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.47. 217,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 119,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$627.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a current ratio of 147.46, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.69%.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.