Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.47. 217,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 119,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$627.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a current ratio of 147.46, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75.
Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Further Reading
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.