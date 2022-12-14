Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,784. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

