thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €5.10 ($5.37) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.37) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.42) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 3.1 %

thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.18 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.00 ($6.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,126 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.79. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($28.43).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

