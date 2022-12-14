Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THCP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at $9,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 597,874 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $4,865,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 167.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 390,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $3,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,628. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

