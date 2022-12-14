Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,962. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

