TheStreet Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) to “B+”

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $247.04 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $250.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

