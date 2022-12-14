Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $574.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,562. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.