The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. American Trust boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $258.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

