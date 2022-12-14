The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $363.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

