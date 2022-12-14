The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 272,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

