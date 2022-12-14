The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The InterGroup Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 3,033.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTG remained flat at $50.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -299.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

