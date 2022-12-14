The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of INTG remained flat at $50.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -299.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
