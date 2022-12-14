The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.