The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $185.72 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

