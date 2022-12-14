The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,893.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 212,283 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

