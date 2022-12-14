The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,893.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 212,283 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
