The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.38. 73,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,002. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

