The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

