The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

