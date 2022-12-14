Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.49 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $898.26 million and $22.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002031 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,197,202 coins and its circulating supply is 919,764,745 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

