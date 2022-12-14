Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $179.17. 28,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,177. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

