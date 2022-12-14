Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,879. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived drugs for inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. The company develops PLENITUDE to treat cancer-related pain in advanced cancer patients; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

