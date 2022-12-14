Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.94.

Shares of TSLA opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.06. The company has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

