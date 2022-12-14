Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 210.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 645,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 201.1% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 253.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

TSLA traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 1,013,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,815,000. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.91 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $499.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

