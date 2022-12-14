Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tesco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

About Tesco

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 238 ($2.92) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

