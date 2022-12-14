Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tesco Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Stories
