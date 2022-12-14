TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.22 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $245.63 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077207 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00055521 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009647 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00023156 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000239 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,478,771 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,748,549 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.