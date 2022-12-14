TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $243.26 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00077425 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00054368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009525 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022790 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004844 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000236 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,474,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,743,543 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
