Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

Terex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 886.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 382.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

