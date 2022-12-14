Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Terex also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

