Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

