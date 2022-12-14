Tenset Price Reaches $1.07 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00006014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $195.71 million and $363,912.96 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,893,227 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.