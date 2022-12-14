Tellor Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.39 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.50 or 0.00075196 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.39 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
