Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. Citigroup raised Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($431.58) to €360.00 ($378.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($452.63) to €410.00 ($431.58) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($394.74) to €360.00 ($378.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.85. 26,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. Teleperformance has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $227.38.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.