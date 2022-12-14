Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 76.0% in November

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 70,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,477. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.