Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Teijin Trading Up 3.1 %

TINLY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Teijin has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

