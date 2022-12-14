TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

