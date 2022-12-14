Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Up 57.3% in November

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

TETC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth $132,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

