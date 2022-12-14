TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TCBP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

