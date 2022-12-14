Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Shares of TMHC opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.17.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 210.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
See Also
