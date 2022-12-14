TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.
TaskUs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
