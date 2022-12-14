TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

About TaskUs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.