Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.