Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.40). 9,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 9,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.16 million and a P/E ratio of 603.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, insider Peter Kimberley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($3,925.90).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

