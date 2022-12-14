Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 9,072 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.